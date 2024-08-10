Former Pitt QB Impresses in Eagles Preseason Opener
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett impressed in his first action with the Philadelphia Eagles in their preseason opener.
He completed 14-of-22 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown in six drives in the Eagles 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens Friday night at home.
HIs touchdown pass came on the second drive for the Eagles towards the end of the first quarter. He would fake the hand off to running back Will Shipley and after Shipley found some space, Pickett threw a nice pass to him for the 7-yard touchdown.
Pickett would play the entire first half and the initial drive of the second half, getting some valuable time to prove himself as the backup for the Eagles going forward.
He is currently competing with Tanner McKee for the backup spot and outperformed him in the win, with McKee completing just 6-of-16 passes for 39 yards and a 45.8 passer rating.
Pickett came out of Ocean Township High School on Oakhurst, N.J. where he threw for 4,670 yards and 43 touchdowns, while rushing for 873 yards and 17 touchdowns as well.
247Sports rated him the No. 10 pro-style quarterback and No. 13 recruit in New Jersey, Rivals ranked him No. 23 in the state, while ESPN rated him the No. 25 quarterback and No. 21 recruit in New Jersey, all in the Class of 2017, respectively.
Pickett served as one of the best ever Pitt quarterbacks, with his 2021 season featuring as one of the finest by a signal caller in program history.
He completed 334-of-497 passes, 67.2%, for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns to seven interceptions, as he led the Panthers to their first 10-win regular season in more than 40 years and their first ACC Championship. His passing yards and passing touchdowns are program records for a season.
Pickett finished his Pitt career with 12,303 passing yards and 81 passing touchdowns, both also program records and would earn himself that First Round NFL Draft selection in 2022, with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking him at No. 20.
He struggled with the Steelers, going 14-10 overall and completing 446-of-713 passes, 62.6%, for 4,744 yards and 13 touchdowns to 13 interceptions in two seasons with the franchise.
The Steelers traded Pickett this offseason to the Eagles for a fourth round draft pick, while landing a third round draft pick in return for him.
Despite not performing to his best the first two seasons in the NFL, Pickett has a chance to build his career with a new franchise and re-discover the play he had at Pitt.
