Pitt Football 2025 Commit Receives Four-Star Rating
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers worked hard to land Elijah Dotson and recruiting services are starting to take notice of his talents.
ESPN awarded Dotson with a four-star rating, with a scout grade of "80." They also rank him No. 5 in Michigan, No. 21 athlete and No. 29 in the midwest.
247Sports is the other recruiting service who rates him as a four-star. Dotson is the prized recruit in the Class of 2025 for Pitt and the only one with a four-star rating from any recruiting service.
Dotson, who plays for Belleville High School, a suburb of Detroit, Mich., chose Pitt over hometown schools in Michigan and Michigan State, plus rival Penn State.
Dotson also made two visits to Pitt, which features the Spring Game in 2023 and a spring practice back in March.
On3 and Rivals rank him as a three-star. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 7 recruit in Michigan and No. 45 at the safety position, Rivals has him at No. 10 in Michigan and No. 98 at wide receiver, while On3 has him No. 5 in the state and the No. 17 athlete, both for the Class of 2025, respectively.
With Collins recruiting Dotson, he will play at defensive back for the Panthers, most likely at safety. With starters in senior Donovan McMillon and Phillip O'Brien Jr. graduating, expect Dotson to get a chance to start as a true freshman in 2025.
Dotson is an incredible athlete, starring at both wide receiver and as a defensive back. He made 43 catches, while also accruing 1,653 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns on offense, as well as making 66 tackles, three interceptions and breaking up 11 passes on defense.
The Panthers have 12 commitments in the Class of 2025 along with Dotson, as they look to build their program going forward.
Five of the commitments made their decision following official visits last weekend, along with tight end Max Hunt, athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner, linebacker Justin Thompson, wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes and defensive end Julian "Juju" Anderson.
The rest of the Class of 2025 includes offensive linemen Shep Turk and Akram Elnagmi, quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, athlete Bryce Yates and defensive lineman Trevor Sommers.
