Pitt Lands Three-Star WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers added a flurry of commitments during the first weekend of official visits in the typically booming recruiting month of June and another one of the players to give their verbal pledge to Pat Narduzzi has made his decision public.
DaMarion Fowlkes, a 5'11 and 170-pound wideout from powerhouse Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland, was that player and he made his college decision known on Twitter and
Fowlkes is considered a three-star prospect by Rivals. He holds other offers from Duke, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana, James Madison, Memphis, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wake Forest and more.
A track star as well, Fowlkes logged a 10.99-second 100-meter dash time at his conference championship meet last month and he can dunk despite not reaching 6-feet tall.
The Panthers are beginning to build a robust 2025 recruiting class that now includes seven total commitments - Hunt plus offensive lineman Shep Turk, defensive back Elijah Dotson, running back Tony Kinsler, wide receiver Bryce Yates, quarterback Mason Heintschel and defensive end Trevor Sommers.
