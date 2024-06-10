Pitt Lands 3-Star Maryland LB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continued to have great success following their first weekend of official visits, as they landed a commitment from a Maryland recruit.
Linebacker Justin Thompson announced his commitment to the Panthers today on his Twitter.
Thompson plays for Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Md. where he had an exceptional junior season, earning Second Team All-Conference honors and leading his team to a 10-1 record, winning the Washington Cathlolic Athletic Conference in a 7-0 win over DeMatha.
This was Thompson's second visit to Pitt, as he visited back in March for spring practice.
He received offers from Cal, ACC schools in Duke and North Carolina, SEC schools in Florida and South Carolina, American schools in Charlotte, Memphis and Temple, plus Baylor, Howard, Kent State, Marshall and UMass.
247Sports ranked Thompson as the No. 28 recruit in Maryland and No. 104 linebacker, On3 rates him as the No. 17 recruit in the state and No. 54 linebacker, while Rivals has him as the No. 21 Maryland recruit, all in the Class of 2025, respectively.
Thompson is one of five recruits in the Class of 2025 for the Panthers who committed after official visits this weekend, including tight end Max Hunt and athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner.
He is also the ninth known commit and 11th overall in the Class of 2025, along with Hunt and Turner. This includes quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, athlete Bryce Yates, and defensive lineman Trevor Sommers, who all made official visits to Pitt this past weekend, plus defensive back Elijah Dotson and offensive lineman Shep Turk.
