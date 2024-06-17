Pitt Lands in Top 6 Schools for 2025 OT
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continues to ramp up their recruiting efforts in June and they made a big impression on one recruit.
Class of 2025 offensive tackle Jordan Fields made his official visit to Pitt last weekend and afterwards, placed them in his top six schools, alongside Kansas, Memphis, Houston, Toledo and Maryland. He also announced his commitment date for July 1, just two weeks away.
Fields cut out other schools who offered him in American schools in Memphis, Tulane and Tulsa, Sun Belt schools in Arkansas State, Louisiana and Marshall, and Conference USA schools in Louisiana Tech, North Texas and UTSA.
He made an official visit to Toledo on June 10 and has two more to the Big 12 next weekend in Kansas on June 19 and Houston on June 21.
Panthers defensive coordinator Randy Bates and the coaching staff worked through Texas in early February, offering Fields on Feb. 3. Fields plays for North Shore High School in Houston.
On3, Rivals and 247Sports rate Fields as a three-star, with On3 placing him at the No. 31 offensive tackle and No. 53 recruit in Texas, while 247Sports has him at the No. 56 offensive tackle and No. 110 in the state in the Class of 2025, respectively.
Fields stands at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds and is an imposing force on the offensive line. He plays normally at right tackle and uses his strength to demolish opposing defensive players, while also standing strong against defensive ends.
His work in run protection creates holes for his running backs to exploit, while he uses his hands to stop defensive ends consistently in pass-protection to give time for his quarterback to work.
The Panthers have 12 commitments in the Class of 2025, as they look to build their program going forward.
Five of the commitments made their decision following official visits last weekend, along with tight end Max Hunt, athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner, linebacker Justin Thompson, wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes and defensive end Julian "Juju" Anderson.
The rest of the Class of 2025 includes offensive linemen Shep Turk and Akram Elnagmi, quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, athlete Bryce Yates, defensive lineman Trevor Sommers and defensive back Elijah Dotson.
With one more big week of official visits next weekend, expect more "Pat signals" from Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, leading to more Class of 2025 commitments for the program.
