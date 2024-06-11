Pitt Men's Soccer Signs German Centre Forward
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers added another international player to their roster, in a centre forward from Germany
The program announced the signing of Tim Baierlein, as they continue to add players to the program ahead of the fall season.
Baierlein hails from Amberg, Germany and spent a few years in the youth system of Greuther Fürth, a club in 2. Bundesliga, the second division in Germany.
He started 20 matches, playing 26 total and scored 12 goals last season for Greuther Fürth U-19, for an average of .68 goals per game.
Baierlein stands at 1.9 meters or around 6-foot-2, a good size for a centre forward. He'll play an important role on the attack for the Panthers, along with forwards in sophomores Albert Thorsen, Zahir Dyke and Massimo Murania, plus redshirt sophomore Eben McIntyre and senior Luis Sahmkow.
He is the second addition in the past week for Pitt men's soccer, along with Drexel transfer midfielder Antonio Illuminato from Italy.
The international players on the roster now include Colombia midfielders in graduate student Felipe Mercado and sophomore Santiago Ferreira, seniors in midfielders Casper Grening from Denmark and Guilherme Feitosa from Brazil, plus defender Mateo Maillefaud from France, as well as junior defender Casper Svendby and Thorsen from Norway.
Pitt also added three transfers prior to the start of the spring season, including Grening from Kentucky, Svendby from Dayton and sophomore midfielder Logan Oliver from Indiana.
The Panthers made it to the NCAA Tournament last season for the fifth straight time under head coach Jay Vidovich, but lost in the First Round.
Vidovich has transformed the program since taking over in 2016, bringing them from the worst ACC program to three straight Elite Eights from 2020-22. He'll hope that these additions will bring Pitt back to competing for a National Title.
Pitt Men’s Soccer Roster 2024
Graduate: 1 year of eligibility
Midfielder Felipe Mercado
Midfielder Antonio Illuminato (Drexel)
Senior: 1 year of eligibility
Forward Luis Sahmkow
Midfielder Michael Sullivan
Midfielder Guilherme Fetiosa
Midfielder Luka Kozomara
Midfielder Casper Grening (Kentucky)
Defender Mateo Maillefaud
Junior: 2 years of eligibility
Midfielder Mateo Stoka
Defender Noah Hall
Defender Jackson Gillman
Defender Casper Svendby (Dayton)
Redshirt Sophomore: 3 years of eligibility
Forward Eben McIntyre
Goalkeeper Cabral Carter
Sophomore: 3 years of eligibility
Forward Zahir Dyke
Forward Albert Thorsen
Forward Massimo Murania
Forward Alex Hauskrecht (Walk-On)
Midfielder Santiago Ferreira
Midfielder Logan Oliver (Indiana)
Defender Ameer Abdullah
GK Jack Moxom
GK Eli Mumford
GK Kyle Durham
Freshman 4 years of eligibility
Forward Tim Baierlein
Mason Dancy
Midfielder/Defender Owen Christopher
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Lands Three-Star WR
- Pitt Lands 3-Star Maryland LB
- Pitt Football Lands Three-Star 2025 DE
- Pitt Target Dazzles At NBA Recruiting Showcase
- Pitt Football Adds 2025 Three-Star Florida ATH
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt