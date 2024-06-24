Pitt Looking to Host 2026 G for Visit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have spent a good portion of June recruiting great basketball talent, especially in the DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia)
One guard that Panthers head coach Jeff Capel went to watch this past weekend at DMV Hoops Live, which powerhouse DeMatha Catholic High School hosts in Hyattsville, Md., is Prince-Alexander Moody.
Moody plays for Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Md., in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC).
Standing at 6-foot-5 and 180 pounds, Moody is an incredible athlete, who loves to drive through contact and finish at the rim. He is a true end-to-end player, excelling on both sides of the basket, while also having a knack of knocking down 3-pointers.
247Sports, Rivals and ESPN rate him as a four-star, while On3 has him as a three-star. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 5 recuit in Maryland, No. 17 shooting guard and No. 71 in the nation, Rivals has him at No. 85 in the country and ESPN has him as the No. 37 small forward and in the East Region and No. 8 in Maryland. On3 has him at No. 4 in Maryland, No. 6 combo guard and No. 117 in the nation.
Moody played a large role for Bishop McNamara his freshman season, as he helped them achieve a 27-5 overall record and a 9-5 WCAC record.
He holds offers from ACC schools Syracuse and Virginia Tech, Big East schools Georgetown and Providence, Big Ten schools Illinois and Maryland, Atlantic-10 schools in George Mason, George Washington, Rhode Island and VCU, plus Bryant, Norfolk State and Old Dominion.
He suffered an injury this past season and is just getting back to full fitness. He has had a good month or so playing in the Capitol Hoops Summer League and also played for Team Takeover on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) U16 Circuit.
Moody spoke to Houston Wilson and said that he wants to visit Pitt at some point soon, along with Michigan.
Capel watched a number of games at DMV Hoops Live this past weekend, including DeMatha vs. Highland and John Marshall Jayem vs. Gonzaga.
Pitt increased their recruiting efforts once the "open contact" period started and have contacted at least 13 recruits including Moody.
The reason for this recent recruiting upswing is that June 15 marks the first day that NCAA allows college coaches to contact recruits in the Class of 2026. Some coaches start their recruiting at midnight, but every coaching staff started their work throuhgout the day, sending out text messages and calling recruits.
Capel and staff also contacted Moody's teammate at Bishop McNamara, guard Qayden Samuels, who both 247Sports and On3 rank as the best recruit in Maryland in the Class of 2026.
Another WCAC player they contacted was shooting guard Jordan Smith Jr. who plays for Paul VI Catholic High School in Fairfax, Va.
One player to watch out for from the DMV for Pitt basketball recruiting is Class of 2025 four-star guard Derek Dixon, who plays for Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C. and has taken an official visit to campus.
