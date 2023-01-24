Recruiting Notebook: Junior QB Henry Hasselbeck Earns First Power 5 Offer from Pitt

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2022 season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Fresh off a dramatic win in the Sun Bowl, Pitt is hitting the recruiting trail hard.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

1:00 PM

2024 quarterback Henry Hasselbeck, of the Massachusetts powerhouse Xaverian Brothers High School, earned his first Power 5 offer from Pitt. He is the son of former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck. He is committed to play lacrosse at Maryland next year, but a change of plans could be on the horizon.

12:00 PM

Three new offers out to Pitt targets today, beginning with Marc Nave, a 6'4, 325-pound offensive lineman from Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Ohio. Cincinnati, Kentucky, Duke, Boston College and Indiana have offered the 2024 prospect and Ohio State and Michigan State have expressed interest.

Nico Maggio, a 6'2, 260-pound defensive lineman from Buford, Georgia picked up an offer from the Panthers as well. He has a small, but impressive offer sheet that includes Mississippi State, West Virginia, Arkansas, Duke and Wake Forest.

2024 Melbourne, Florida native Zay Alexander - a burner at the wideout position - added an offer from Pitt as well. Liberty is the only other program to have offered.

9:30 AM

2024 athlete Javier Etheridge from Cincinnati, Ohio will be in Pittsburgh this weekend. He'll join his teammate from Mt. Healthy High School, Jamier Scott.

8:00 AM

2025 athlete Jamir Scott was at Pitt's Junior Day last weekend and he'll be back for more at the end of this week.

7:00 AM

Pitt receivers coach Tiquan Underwood was busy on the recruiting trail, handing out offers to nine new prospects yesterday afternoon.

The first was Robert Jones, a 2025 athlete from Tampa, Florida and John Carroll High School. He holds three other offers from South Florida, Florida Atlantic and Auburn.

While he was at John Caroll, Underwood reached out to fast-rising 2026 offensive tackle, Micah Smith of Fort Pierce, Florida. Miami extended an offer last week and Indiana, South Florida and Florida Atlantic have all offered as well.

Another John Caroll product, Tarvos Alford II, a 2025 linebacker from Port St. Lucie, Florida, spoke with Underwood and added a Pitt offer to his already impressive sheet. Florida, South Carolina Auburn, Tennesee, Indiana, Penn State and Miami had previously extended offers.

Sticking with Florida players, Underwood reached out to 2024 safety Xavion Giffin of Vero Beach. Pitt is his first offer. Then Effrem White, a 2026 athlete and teammate of Griffin's, earned an offer of his own from Underwood. White's already heard from NC State, Florida State, UCF and Alabama.

6'3 2024 St. Lucie West Centennial High School offensive lineman Jordan Thomas got an offer from Underwood too.

So did Jordyn Bridgewater, a two-way player in the class of 2024 from West Orange, Florida. He already holds offers from Iowa State, Liberty and Florida State.

Braylon Vincent from Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Florida is another versatile 2024 athlete to add an offer from the Panthers and Underwood. Akron and Florida are in on him too.

And 2025 edge rusher Cam Gooden of Fort Pierce rounds out the extensive crop of high school prospects from the Sunshine State to add Pitt offers. This was Gooden's first.

6:30 AM

Defensive coordinator Randy Bates reached into Maryland to extend an offer to 2025 edge rusher Delano Brown of Good Counsel High School. Pitt becomes his second offer, with Maryland being the other.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Jaland Lowe's Family Connection to Jeff Capel Led to Pitt

Bracketology Watch: Pitt Pegged as No. 11 Seed by Andy Katz

Former Pitt LS Cal Adomitis Gets Game Ball From Bengals' Playoff Win

Damar Hamlin with Bills for Divisional Playoff Game

Pitt Signee Jaland Lowe Earns High Praise from ESPN Recruiting Analyst

Pitt vs Florida State Takeaways: Panthers' Defense Falls Flat