Recruiting Notebook: Three-Star Linebacker Simeon Coleman Puts Pitt in Top-10

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2022 season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Fresh off a dramatic win in the Sun Bowl, Pitt is hitting the recruiting trail hard.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

2:00 PM 

Pitt made the top-10 for Simeon Coleman, a three-star linebacker from Baltimore, Maryland. He is the teammate of 2023 commit Isaiah Neal at St. Frances Academy and both 247Sports and Rivals have him ranked as the 15th-best player in his state. 

1:00 PM

The Panthers extended offers to two new 2024 prospects - Chasen Johnson and Cai Bates - today. Bates is a three-star athlete from Orlando, Florida and Johnson is a 6'1 cornerback and track star from Seminole High School in Florida as well.  

10:30 AM

Blue-chip 2024 linebacker Qua Birdsong's latest offer came from the Pitt Panthers. Birdsong, the No. 17 linebacker in the class, is a consensus four-star prospect and holds offers from Notre Dame, USC, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and others. Georgia, Florida State, Auburn and Clemson have shown interest as well.  

7:00 AM

According to a report from Pittsburgh Sports Now, 2024 offensive lineman Ryan Howerton has Pitt in his top-two. Howerton visited the Steel City this weekend for junior day and the Panthers made a strong impression. He has visited James Madison, Maryland and Penn State as well. 

6:30 AM

The results of Junior Day photoshoots are have rolled in fast a furious from the prospects who visited Pitt this past weekend. Recruits shared them on Twitter after heading home from their visits. 

