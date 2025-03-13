Inside The Panthers

Three Prospects Announce Pitt Visits

Breaking down three new additions to the Pitt Panthers recruiting visitor list for this week.

Kevin Sinclair

In this story:

Over the last 24 hours, three prospects across the 2026, 2027, and 2028 classes announced that they’ve lined up spring camp visits with the Pitt Panthers

Among that trio, a Pittsburgh native will attend a spring session tomorrow, Wednesday, March 13. The other two are traveling from their home state of Michigan to visit Pitt on Friday, March 14. 

Out of Pittsburgh Central Catholic, 2027 linebacker Roman Thompson is the Thursday underclassman visitor. Thompson is a 6-foot, 200-pound prospect who also excels as a wrestler, recently finishing in third place at the PIAA State Wrestling Tournament (215-pound class among 3A). 

As a sophomore last year, Thompson put together 100 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, four sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble. Akron, Miami of Ohio, and Toledo make up his offer list so far. 

Among the two set to visit Pitt on Friday is receiver/kick returner/athlete Jacob Johnson out of Brother Rice, a prominent Michigan program. 

Massachusetts is Johnson’s first offer, he’s a 5-foot-9, 165-pound slot receiver with all-purpose qualities as a 2026 recruit. 

Don’t be surprised if Johnson sees his offer list expand significantly between now and national signing day. He has a lot to offer on the field. 

Finally, the 2028 prospect added to Pitt’s visitor list is somewhat of a freshman phenom out of one of the top programs in Michigan - West Bloomfield High School

Allen Harris took to X on Wednesday morning to announce plans to visit Pitt on Friday, March 15. 

In his X profile, Harris lists 5-foot-10, 170 pounds as a strong safety/athlete recruit. Along with a 4.60 in the 40-yard dash, he’s also listed as a three-sport athlete with a 3.7 GPA. 

