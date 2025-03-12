Pitt Football Makes Top 10 for 4-Star WR
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers continue making strides with one of the top wide receiver recruits in the nation.
Larry Miles, a Class of 2026 recruit, announced his top 10 schools with Tom Loy of 247Sports, which includes Pitt, plus ACC schools in Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami and Syracuse, as well as Kansas State, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
He already confirmed his official visit to Pitt for June 4-6 and also to both Kentucky on June 13 and Louisville on June 20.
Loy predicts Louisville is the team Miles is looking at most right now, but official visits will play the biggest role in which team secures his commitment.
Miles plays wide receiver for Jones High School in Orlando, Fla. and had a sensational junior season. He caught 68 passes for 1,204 yards, 17.7 yards per reception, and 10 touchdowns, second best on his team in all categories.
His play helped Jones High School finish with a 14-1 record on the season, losing in the Florida Class 4A State Championship Game to American Heritage, 40-31.
Miles, who stands around 6-foot, possesses great speed right off the snap, excelling as a slot receiver. He has breakaway quickness, with defensive backs not having any chance of catching up to him, and is a fantastic route runner, finding gaps and spaces in order to get open for a reception.
Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell offered Miles back on Oct. 19 and will hope that this official visit brings him in as a future contributor for the program.
Rivals ranks Miles as a four-star in the Class of 2026, No. 8 slot wide receiver, No. 31 recruit in Florida and No. 214 in the country. 247Sports and On3 both rank him as a three-star, with 247Sports ranking him No. 109 at his position and No. 71 in the state, while On3 ranks him No. 63 wide receiver and No. 58 in Florida.
Pitt also is hosting seven other wide receivers in the Class of 2026 on official visits, along with Miles.
This includes Demetrice McCray from Leesburg High School in Leesburg, Fla. and three-stars in Dylan Wester from Booker High School in Sarasota, Fla., Nyqir Helton from Winslow Township High School in Atco, N.J., Zechariah Jenkins from Laurel High School in Laurel, Miss., Blake Hamilton from Fort Bend Christian High School in Sugar Land, Texas, Santana Carlos from Charles Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, Fla. and Gary Hadley Jr. from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
