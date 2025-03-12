49ers Sign Former Pitt DB
PITTSBURGH — The San Fransisco 49ers added depth to their secondary, signing a former Pitt player.
Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reported that the 49ers signed defensive back Jason Pinnock to a one-year deal.
He spent four seasons at Pitt from 2017-20, playing in 42 games and starting 19 of them, as he made 54 tackles (46 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions, 25 passes defended and one fumble recovery.
Pinnock would start all 10 games in the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season for the Panthers, making 19 tackles (17 solo), one tackle for loss, a team-high three interceptions and eight passes defended.
The New York Jets selected Pinnock with the No. 175 overall pick in the Fifth Round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in 12 games his rookie season, starting two, as he made 16 tackles (10 solo), forced two fumbles and broke up a pass.
The Jets waived Pinnock prior to the 2022 season, where the Giants would pick him up for their squad.
Pinnock played in 14 games at safety that season, starting five games, while making 41 tackles (34 solo), two tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and breaking up three passes. He also played in both playoff games that season for the Giants
He had his best season to date in 2023, despite the poor team record, as he started all 16 games he played in. He made 85 tackles (59 solo), six tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, two interceptions, including one for an 102-yard pick six, two forced fumbles and six passes defended.
Pinnock again started all 16 games he played in 2024, making 85 tackles (50 solo), four tackles for loss, three sacks and one pass defended.
He has started 39 of the 58 games he's played in his four-year NFL Career, making 227 tackles (153 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, 11 passes defended and two interceptions.
Pinnock is one of a number of great defensive backs that have benefitted from Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, defensive coordinator Randy Bates, secondary coach Archie Collins and safeties coach Cory Sanders, who put the defensive backs in one-on-one scenarios that force them to work by themselves in coverage.
The current Pitt defensive backs in the NFL, along with Pinnock, include Damar Hamlin with the Buffalo Bills, Damarri Mathis with the Denver Broncos, Erick Hallett II with the Detroit Lions, M.J. Devonshire with the Las Vegas Raiders, Avonte Maddox and A.J. Woods with the Philadelphia Eagles, plus Jordan Whitehead and Dane Jackson.
