Brandon Simmons Jr. Looks Ahead to Pitt Visit
Along with teammate, classmate, and fellow Pitt Panthers recruit Amari Sabb, defensive lineman Brandon Simmons Jr. was highly productive last season.
The 6-foot, 275-pound 2026 prospect tallied 122 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, seven hurries, three pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries in 2024. And over his last two seasons combined, he’s recorded 222 total tackles, 67 tackles for loss, and 33 sacks for Glassboro High School.
With a Panthers offer in hand, Simmons Jr. will head to Pittsburgh this weekend for a recruiting visit. He previewed that trip, discussed his background, and shared perspective on his teammates in a recent discussion with Inside the Panthers.
On his background in New Jersey:
“Well, I grew up in Glassboro, New Jersey, and I first started playing football for Glassboro youth team at the age of five. And that's when I met Amari (Sabb) and almost 20 of us in total. All of us have been playing together since the age of five.
“I didn't start playing defensive tackle 'till eighth grade. I actually played other positions like quarterback and corner, linebacker, running back. To transition to defensive tackle is a pretty odd jump. But I'm grateful, though, because those athletic abilities from playing other positions helps with my game now in terms of quickness and bend and athleticism.
“I remember Amari's dad, he was our coach, and one day he just said, 'Just try to get at D-Line, see what it looks like.' First time I got down there, I just got out of my stance so quick, you knew it was right.”
On trusting the process at defensive tackle:
“I trusted the process. This whole project with all of us playing together, it was really a big trust-the-process project with all of us growing up together and playing on the same team, going to the same high school. So far, everything has been going perfectly well, developed young men and young players, and getting a lot of attention from colleges.”
On the early goings of high school:
“It was my first game. I was a little nervous, but not really. I just knew I needed an opportunity to get on the field. And I got on the field, racked up three sacks my first ever high school game.
“I was like, 'Yeah, this is going to be a breeze.' But I finished my freshman year with seven sacks, and think maybe about 35 tackles, and I knew I wanted to double that.
“I got my first ever offer freshman year. It was UNC Charlotte, and then my second was West Virginia. A lot of colleges were telling me about my height, it was a problem. But I didn't let that define me, and I kept my head up, stayed on my grind, and I kept working. I was ready for the off-season to get better. I trained all off-season.”
On his interest in Pitt and his upcoming visit to Pittsburgh:
“I'd really love to get up there. I'm super excited to visit up there this weekend. I did visit for a game this past season, but I really didn't get to have a full recruiting experience. I got a flat tire on the way, but the game was still amazing. It was energized. Crowd was amazing.
“The players, the coaches, it was all energized. It was a great experience either way. And I'm super thankful. But I'm super excited to get up there this weekend. My recruiting coach that came down, Coach (Jacob) Bronowski, he's a cool guy. He recruits my area. I've got a good bond with him, and I also met the defensive line coach. He's a pretty cool guy, too, and I'm hoping I can see him again this weekend when I get up there.
“I've done a lot of research on them. I know they're known for their undersized D-Lineman, like Aaron Donald. That really was one of the main things that opened my eyes to them because a lot of colleges, they take people for their size. But I love how Pitt, they breed dogs that are undersized, or quote-unquote undersized.”
“(Bronowski), he's amazing. I hope he's getting a raise, man. He's amazing.”
On his teammate and fellow Pitt recruit Amari Sabb:
“Amari's someone who defines high energy. It's always Amari. No matter it's six in the morning, 12:00 AM, he's going to have energy, especially when it comes to football. If there's someone else I know who has passion for the game besides me, it's definitely Amari Sabb.
“Since we were younger, it seems like he hasn't ever lost love for the game. It only grew more and more. He's always hungry. He's always hungry to be the best he can be. And not only that, he's an amazing leader.
“He's not one of those guys who will just yell at you and get on you if you mess up in a rep. He's going to tell you what you're doing wrong. He's going to show you an example. He's going to come to an understanding with you, and teach you, and help you get better. He's never bringing down his teammates.
“Knowing that guy's on my team is just a blessing. Off the field, that is one of my best friends, and I'm super blessed to have him as a best friend because he's just an amazing guy overall. It's always high energy.”
