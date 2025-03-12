Bills Re-Sign Pitt's Damar Hamlin
PITTSBURGH — The Buffalo Bills made sure that they kept around a former Pitt Panthers star for next season.
The Bills announced that they re-signed former Pitt defensive back Damar Hamlin for a one-year deal. Hamlin would've become a unrestricted free agent if the two parties didn't come to terms and this keeps him with the franchise for a fifth season.
He started 14 games in the regular season for the Bills, ranking third on the team with 89 combined tackles and second with 62 tackles. He also started in the 31-7 win over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Wild Card Round, making four tackles (one solo).
Hamlin also made two interceptions, with the first of his career coming in the 47-10 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3 and the other coming in the 34-10 home win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 7.
He also forced a strip sack of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the 27-25 home playoff win in the AFC Divisional Round.
Hamlin stepped up for the Bills in 2022, with safety Micah Hyde out for most of the season. He recorded 91 tackles (63 solo), six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in 15 games, starting every game in the secondary from Week 3 onward.
In a Week 17 Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, Hamlin collapsed to the field after suffering a cardiac arrest. He made a comeback from an almost near death experience on the field and came back last season, playing a much smaller role last season.
He only played in five regular season games, making two tackles and attempted an unsuccesful fake punt in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round at home.
Hamlin hails from McKees Rocks, Pa. and played for Pittsburgh Central Catholic, where he helped the team to two WPIAL Class 4A Titles in 2013 and 2015 and a PIAA Class 4A Title in 2015.
247Sports and Rivals both listed Hamlin as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2016, with 247Sports ranking him at No. 5 in Pennsylvania, No. 21 cornerback and No. 218 in the country, while Rivals had him at No. 4 in the commonwealth, No. 7 safety and No. 126 in the United States.
He would only play in three games as a true freshman in 2016, but managed to play in nine games, starting four at safety in 2017, still missing three games with injury, while making 41 tackles, one TFL and an interception.
Hamlin led the team with 90 tackles, while adding three TFLs, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery, receiving Honorable Mention All-ACC recognition in 2018, playing in all 14 games and helping Pitt win the ACC Coastal Division and make the ACC Championship Game
He finished second on the Panthers with 84 tackles and was third with 10 pass breakups in 2019, starting 12 games.
Hamiln earned Second Team All-ACC honors in 2020 as a redshirt senior, as he made 66 tackles, 38 solo, 3.5 tackles for loss, seven passes defended and two interceptions.
He made 275 tackles, 185 solo, 10 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 21 pass breakups and a fumble recovery in his five seasons at Pitt from 2016-20.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Makes Top 10 for 4-Star WR
- Brandon Simmons Jr. Looks Ahead to Pitt Visit
- 49ers Sign Former Pitt DB
- Pitt Falls to Notre Dame in ACC Tournament
- Pitt Updates Heights and Weights of Spring Newcomers
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt