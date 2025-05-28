College Basketball Analyst Explains Moving Purdue Ahead of Houston For No. 1 Spot
Purdue or Houston? Houston or Purdue? Many in college basketball view those two teams as the best in the sport entering the 2025-26 season. But which team is No. 1? Recently, insider Jon Rothstein bumped the Boilermakers ahead of the Cougars for the top spot in his preseason rankings.
Since Rothstein produced his "Rothstein 45," he had Houston penciled into that No. 1 spot. It seemed likely he would double down on that decision after Cougars star Milos Uzan announced that he would withdraw his name from the NBA Draft and return to Houston for another season.
Uzan is coming off a year in which he averaged 11.4 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game. But something else happened this week that forced Rothstein to change his mind about Houston as the No. 1 team.
Veteran guard and former Creighton star Pop Isaacs signed with Texas A&M after previously committing to Houston. His decision was enough for Rothstein to put Purdue ahead of the Cougars.
"I love Houston's program, I love Uzan, I think Joseph Tugler could be the National Defensive Player of the Year next season, I think Emanuel Sharp is one of the great players we have in college basketball," Rothstein said. "But Houston ... with losing Pop Isaacs, a veteran guard, becomes just a touch less experienced than I'd like."
Rothstein was clear to point out that he's not picking Purdue to win the national championship just yet. He may also rearrange his rankings at some point before the 2025-26 season tips off in November.
For now, though, the college basketball analyst likes what Purdue is bringing to the floor.
"Given the fact that Purdue is going to return four starters: Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, CJ Cox, and Trey Kaufman-Renn, from a team that took Houston to the wire in the Sweet 16," he said. "And given the fact that Purdue added Oscar Cluff from South Dakota State, and is also going to get back Daniel Jacobsen, I like Purdue by a hair right now at the top of my rankings over Houston."
Purdue has already received plenty of offseason hype entering the 2025-26 season. ESPN and On3 have both projected the Boilermakers to be the No. 1 team in the preseason rankings when the season starts in November. It would be the first time in program history that Purdue has been ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll.
Preseason polls don't mean anything, obviously. But it's always noteworthy to mention when the Boilermakers are viewed as college basketball's team to beat in the upcoming season.
