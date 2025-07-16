How to Watch Omer Mayer in Israel's FIBA U20 EuroBasket Quarterfinal Game vs. Italy
It's going to be another early tipoff for Purdue fans in the United States wanting to catch Omer Mayer in action in FIBA U20 EuroBasket on Thursday. So, set your alarm clocks, have the coffee ready, and be ready to wake up at sunrise.
Thursday's quarterfinal game between Israel and Italy is scheduled for 6 a.m. ET. The game will stream live on FIBA TV on YouTube. The full game will also be available on YouTube following the conclusion of the contest.
Mayer has been outstanding in Israel's first four games, leading the team to a perfect 4-0 record and a spot in the quarterfinals. The Purdue guard is averaging 15.5 points, 6.3 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game. He's also shooting 52% from behind the three-point line.
Israel earned a spot in the quarterfinal round after a blowout win over Romania on Wednesday. Mayer scored 11 points and dished out six assists in a 119-68 win in the Round of 16.
Mayer also had a stellar outing on Monday, finishing the game with 24 points and 11 assists in a 91-75 victory over Poland on the final day of group play.
Italy is 3-1 thus far in FIBA U20 EuroBasket. It had no trouble with Iceland in the Round of 16, posting a 101-58 victory to advance to the quarterfinal round.
The winner of Thursday's game between Israel and Italy will advance to the semifinal round and the loser will play in classification games for the remainder of the event.
