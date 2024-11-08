Live Blog: Follow No. 14 Purdue vs. Northern Kentucky in Real Time
After posting a 90-73 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Monday, Purdue returns to the hardwood on Friday night for a nonconference matchup against Northern Kentucky. The Boilermakers are looking to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Five Boilers scored in double figures in the season opener, led by Fletcher Loyer, who scored 21. Trey Kaufman-Renn had 15, Myles Colvin scored 14, Daniel Jacobsen dropped in 13 and Braden Smith added 12 points to go along with 15 assists.
Who will step up for Purdue on Friday against Northern Kentucky? Follow our live blog for updates in real time throughout the night (all times ET).
