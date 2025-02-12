March Madness 2025: Current Top-16 Seeds to be Unveiled on CBS Bracket Preview Show
Who's ready for a taste of March Madness? College basketball fans will get a glimpse into the minds of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament selection committee this weekend, as CBS hosts a Bracket Preview Show on Saturday, Feb. 15.
On Saturday, the current top-16 seeds will be unveiled in a Bracket Preview Show, which airs at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS. It will be broadcast prior to a top-25 Big Ten showdown between No. 16 Wisconsin and No. 7 Purdue in Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.
Host Adam Zucker will be joined by college basketball analysts Jay Wright, Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis for the program. Selection committee chair Bubba Cunningham will also join the show to discuss the top-16 seeds.
Coverage will continue at 1 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, as college basketball and bracket analyst Jerry Palm will join the show.
Saturday's show will see which teams are currently listed as top-four seeds in each region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. This year, locations for the regionals include Newark, N.J. (East Regional), Indianapolis (Midwest Regional), Atlanta (South Regional) and San Francisco (West Regional).
The Final Four will be held in San Antonio.
BIG TEN BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS: Purdue is back on top of the Big Ten in the standings and power rankings. But a tough stretch lies ahead as the Boilers pursue a third straight league title. CLICK HERE
LEACH OUT FOR NORTHWESTERN: Northwestern guard Jalen Leach has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season after suffering an ACL injury. He was averaging 14.3 points per game. CLICK HERE
BARNHIZER RELEASES HEARTFELT MESSAGE: Northwestern senior and Lafayette native Brooks Barnhizer released a heartfelt message to fans after suffering a season-ending injury. CLICK HERE
TOP-4 BIG TEN COTY CANDIDATES: College basketball analyst Andy Katz named his four Big Ten Coach of the Year candidates, which included Tom Izzo, Matt Painter, Dusty May and Greg Gard. CLICK HERE