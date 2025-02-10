Big Ten News: Northwestern Provides Unfortunate Update on Guard Jalen Leach
Northwestern's basketball program has announced more bad news regarding the 2024-25 season. On Sunday, the program revealed that starting guard Jalen Leach will miss the remainder of the year because of an ACL injury. This comes just a week after it was announced that Brooks Barnhizer will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury.
On Sunday, coach Chris Collins announced that Leach will miss the remainder of the season with an injury. The news came on Sunday, a day after the Wildcats dropped a 76-71 decision to Washington in Seattle.
Leach did not play in the game.
A fifth-year senior, Leach was averaging 14.3 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game for the Wildcats. He was also shooting 44.8% from the floor and 39.4% from 3-point range on the season.
Leach transferred to Northwestern after spending his first four seasons at Fairfield. He's enjoyed a prolific college career at his two stops, scoring 1,188 points, grabbing 332 rebounds and dishing out 235 assists.
Northwestern is 13-11 on the season and owns a 4-9 mark in Big Ten play.
