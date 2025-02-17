Tom Izzo Expects Purdue's 'Best Shot,' Talks Consistency Under Matt Painter
Purdue might be entering Tuesday's game against Michigan State on a two-game losing streak, but Tom Izzo isn't exactly thrilled at the Boilermakers coming into the Breslin Center with a chip on their shoulder.
Tuesday's game between the Spartans and Boilers is a big one. While Michigan sits atop the league standings at 12-2, Michigan State is just one game back (11-3) and Purdue is 1.5 games out of first (11-4). The outcome could make or break the regular season title odds for both teams.
So, even though Purdue has lost its last two games to Michigan and Wisconsin, Izzo knows exactly what to expect from Matt Painter's team.
"Knowing Purdue, if you get them after two losses, it's better for Purdue than it is for Michigan State. So, we'll get Purdue's best shot," Izzo said. "They've been a very good team, won here some. The two losses aren't going to affect them in a negative way, as dumb as that sounds. You'd hope it does, but I think it's going to affect them in a positive way and they'll be more focused coming in, more aggressive."
It should be no surprise that, when it comes to Purdue, Izzo is most focused on the "Big 3," which consists of Trey Kaufman-Renn, Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer.
Kaufman-Renn has scored 22 points or more in each of Purdue's last five games, which includes a 30-point performance against Wisconsin. Loyer is a 45.3% shooter from 3-point range and Braden Smith is having a Big Ten Player of the Year-type season, averaging 16.0 points, 8.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game.
"They've been as consistent as anybody the last four years and they remain that way this year," Izzo said. "I think (Painter)'s done an incredible job with (Trey Kaufman-Renn) — he's averaging almost 25 points per game in the last five games ... he's playing at an elite level, shooting better than 60%.
"You win with guards and, of course, Loyer and Smith have been two anchors for them the entire time. They have been dynamite. Smith is the head the of the snake, there is no question about that. He's probably up for Player of the Year, he's that good."
Michigan State has plenty of weapons, too. The Spartans have 10 players averaging at least 5.0 points per game, led by Jaden Akins (13.2 ppg) and Jase Richardson (10.3 ppg). The Spartans are also getting tremendous production out of Coen Carr, Trey Holloman, Jaxon Kohler and Jeremy Fears Jr. this season.
Although they're not a great 3-point shooting team — just 29.1% from deep for the season — they do have the ability to get into the paint and attack the rim. That posed a major problem for Purdue in its loss to Wisconsin on Saturday.
But if there's anything Izzo has learned from competing against Painter over the last 20 years, it's that he knows how to make adjustments for big games like Tuesday night. That's why Purdue is regularly atop the Big Ten standings every season.
"Matt has proven to be one of the best coaches in the country, not (just) our league," Izzo said. "Purdue has remained as consistent as you can be."
