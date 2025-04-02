NBA Boilers: Zach Edey Flourishing with More Minutes for Memphis Grizzlies
There has been a lot of change for the Memphis Grizzlies over the last week, and it might be benefiting former Purdue star and NBA rookie Zach Edey. The former Boilermaker has seen a lot more minutes over the last three games, resulting in better numbers and more consistent play.
Last week, the Grizzlies decided to make a head coaching change with just nine games remaining in the season. The franchise fired coach Taylor Jenkins and appointed Tuomas Iisalo as interim for the remainder of the year.
Over the last three games, Edey has seen a boost in his minutes. On Tuesday night, the 7-foot-4 rookie logged a season-high 32 minutes in a 134-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Even though Memphis was on the wrong side of the scoreboard, Edey put up some big numbers.
The former Purdue star finished the game tying his season highs in rebounds and blocks, collecting 16 boards and swatting four shots. He also had 10 points, giving him his 11th double-double of the year.
In a March 29 contest against the Los Angeles Lakers, Edey was on the floor for 27 minutes and finished the night with 14 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two assists.
Following Tuesday's game against Golden State, Edey was asked if the offense is catering a little more to his skill set in recent games.
"Yeah, I'd say that," Edey said. "Just with the ball screens — it's kind of always how I like to play. You can go back to college, that's how I like to play. People kind of gave me the low-post, post-up label, I can still do that, but I was always at my best when I was a pick-and-roll player, when I was a roller.
"That's always been my game and coach basically gave me the freedom to headhunt whenever I want."
During his rookie season, Edey is averaging 20.7 minutes per game, but that number has jumped up to 24 minutes over the last three contests since the coaching change. He's also averaging 9.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.
Memphis has struggled over the last 10-game stretch, losing eight times. Still, the Grizzlies own a 44-32 record and sit at sixth in the NBA's Western Conference standings with six games to play.
Will Edey's increase in minutes and production help Memphis overcome some of the struggles recently and secure the Grizzlies a spot in the NBA playoffs without having to participate in the play-in tournament?
