All Grizzlies

Zach Edey's Statement After Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey was on a mission against the 76ers

Farbod Esnaashari

Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) blocks the drive of Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) blocks the drive of Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Zach Edey had one of the best performances of his young NBA career against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. It was a game where the Grizzlies led wire-to-wire and dismantled the shorthanded 76ers 124-107.

Edey put up 10 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block on 57% shooting in only 22 minutes. Within those 10 rebounds included five offensive rebounds, something that Edey was specifically looking to do against the 76ers.

"We knew coming in that they were an offensive rebounding team, they're second in the league," Edey said. "So that's a big part of their offense, they score 20-something points just off of second chance. We came in with that mentality, gotta limit that."

In six games this season, Edey is averaging 9.0 points and 5.0 rebounds on 58% shooting from the field. Edey hasn't quite put together the Rookie of the Year that everyone was expecting, but he knows its a process that will take time.

"I'm just trying to take it game by game, getting better every game," Edey said. "That's how I did it in college. Nobody really knew me when I was a freshman, but by the time I was a senior. So just trying to take it like that, game by game."

After a sluggish start, the Memphis Grizzlies now have a record of 4-3 with a two-game winning streak.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage

Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal

Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News