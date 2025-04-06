NBA Boilers: Zach Edey Sets Grizzlies Franchise Record With Monster Rebounding Night
Zach Edey gave the Detroit Pistons a free lesson on window cleaning Saturday night. The Memphis Grizzlies rookie and former Purdue superstar set a new franchise rookie record with a monster performance on the glass.
Edey finished Saturday night's game with 21 rebounds, a rookie franchise record for the Grizzlies. It's also the most rebounds in a single game by a rookie during the 2024-25 NBA season so far.
The 7-foot-4 center also had six points, six assists and a block, helping Memphis to a 109-103 victory over Detroit. The Grizzlies are now 46-32 on the season and are fighting for a top-six seed in the Western Conference.
Edey has been dominant on the glass over the last five games. He's collected at least 11 rebounds in four of the last five contests and is averaging 12.6 boards per game in that stretch. He has also recorded two double-doubles.
As his rookie season winds down, Edey has put up solid numbers in his first NBA season. The former Boilermaker is averaging 9.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest.
Memphis still has four games remaining in the regular season, playing the Charlotte Hornets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks to close out the season.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
COUSY CONGRATULATES SMITH: Purdue guard Braden Smith was named the winner of the Bob Cousy Award on Saturday. After the announcement, the basketball legend shared a message with the Purdue star. CLICK HERE
HEIDE HEADS TO TEXAS: Former Purdue forward Camden Heide is reportedly transferring to Texas. The sophomore averaged 4.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
PAINTER TALKS CLUFF ADDITION: Purdue made a huge splash in the transfer portal, landing 6-foot-11 center Oscar Cluff. Coach Matt Painter talked about adding a physical big man to the roster. CLICK HERE