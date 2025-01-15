Purdue Among Top-Selling Schools at NIL Store in December
Purdue enjoyed another strong month at the NIL Store. For the month of December, the Boilermakers ranked second in sales, behind only UConn.
Each month, the NIL Store releases its top-selling schools and players. For December 2024, UConn finished as the top-selling school with Purdue coming in at No. 2. The Boilermakers are consistently in the top-10 in sales at the store.
Here's what the full top-10 looked like for the final month of 2024:
- UConn Huskies
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Boise State Broncos
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Iowa Hawkeyes
Purdue had a strong 2024 at the NIL Store. It finished as the top-selling school for the year and former Boilermaker and two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey was the top-selling male athlete.
Braden Smith, Lance Jones and Mason Gillis also cracked the top-10 for sales for the year.
Will the Boilers enjoy that same level of NIL success in 2025?
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE HOTTEST TEAM IN BIG TEN: After winning five straight games by an average of 22.2 points per game, Big Ten Network analyst Trent Meacham believes Purdue is the hottest Big Ten team. CLICK HERE
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE-WASHINGTON: Purdue will make its first Big Ten trip to the West Coast this week, playing Washington on Wednesday. Here's how you can watch the Boilermakers vs. Huskies. CLICK HERE
PURDUE CLOSING IN ON HISTORY: Purdue has now won 26 straight home games at Mackey Arena, tying the second-longest winning streak in program history. Can the Boilermakers reach No. 31? CLICK HERE
PURDUE MAKES PROGRAM HISTORY: For the first time in program history, Purdue has won four consecutive Big Ten games by 18 points or more. The Boilermakers are 5-1 in conference play. CLICK HERE