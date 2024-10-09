Purdue Announces Fan Day Date, Time for Men's, Women's Basketball
Get ready for a busy October weekend, Boilermaker fans. Purdue has announced the date and times for Fan Day for the men's and women's basketball teams.
Purdue Athletics announced that Fan Day has been set for Saturday, Oct. 19 and doors to Mackey Arena will open at 8:30 a.m. ET. The event will include open practice for the men's and women's basketball teams and autograph sessions with players.
Later in the day, the Purdue volleyball team will host Indiana at Mackey Arena. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. On Friday, Oct. 18, the football team hosts No. 3 Oregon.
Here's the complete schedule for Fan Day, shared by Purdue Athletics:
Fan Day on Saturday, Oct. 19 (all times ET)
- 8:30 a.m.: Doors open
- 9-10:30 a.m.: Women's open practice
- 10:45-11:45 a.m.: Autograph session on main concourse of Mackey Arena (men's and women's teams)
- Noon-1:30 p.m.: Men's open practice
- 7 p.m.: Purdue vs. Indiana volleyball
