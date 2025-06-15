Purdue Basketball: Welcome Back, Freshman Guard Jack Benter
Throughout the offseason, Purdue Boilermakers on SI will highlight members of the 2025-26 Purdue men's basketball roster as part of a "Welcome Back/Welcome Aboard" series. This series will focus on recaps from the 2024-25 campaign and look ahead to the upcoming season.
Today's featured player is Jack Benter, an in-state guard who used a redshirt year during the 2024-25 season. How will he make an impact for the Boilermakers this season?
Jack Benter's 2024-25 season
There isn't much to talk about here, as Benter redshirted during his first season in West Lafayette. He battled a crowded roster, trying to carve out time among a group that included Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Gicarri Harris, CJ Cox, and Myles Colvin. Maintaining his four years of eligibility was probably the right decision.
Benter brings a lot to the table, particularly his versatility and ability to play multiple positions. Rather than waste a season by playing mostly in clean-up time, the Brownstown native opted to redshirt and help Purdue over the long haul.
Benter can play multiple positions
At 6-foot-5, Benter is listed as a guard on Purdue's roster, but that doesn't mean he's limited to the two position. Coach Matt Painter confirmed that the redshirt freshman will fit into the three spot and could also get some looks at the four, especially during summer practice, as transfer forward Liam Murphy recovers from offseason shoulder surgery.
"Yes. Amen. No doubt about that," Painter said when asked if Benter would see time at the four. "Liam (Murphy), he was out there today, but we don't think he's going to be full go until fall in terms of doing everything ... He has good size to him, he's a big kid, he's got good length, good size, can stretch the defense, knows how to play."
The ability to play multiple positions isn't just about size and athleticism; it also requires a high basketball IQ, something Painter appreciates about Benter. It could help the freshman see a little more playing time during the 2025-26 season.
Painter made it clear, though, he's going to have to earn that time on the floor.
"He's a good player, no different than someone like Sasha (Stefanovic). You need opportunities, and he's got to get himself in there," Painter said. "Sometimes, if there are more minutes there, he's going to get more of an opportunity."
Has a nose for the basketball
It was only one day, but when Purdue held its first summer practice last Monday, Benter was all over the court. It didn't matter what position he played; he found his way to the ball.
Although he was undersized in the paint, the 6-foot-5 freshman found ways to get rebounds and save possessions during the scrimmage portion of the day. He also knocked down open shots and showed no fear when trying to get to the rim.
He may not have the same defensive tenacity, but there's an element of Chris Kramer's game in Benter's style. He's a scrappy player, one who isn't afraid to battle big men on the glass and is willing to dive on the floor for loose balls. He's one of the traditional, hard-working players who fans fell in love with during the Gene Keady era.
Benter is also a player with sneaky athleticism, having the ability to dunk the basketball and make some plays off the bounce when necessary.
Looking ahead to 2025-26
I'm not going to pretend to be an expert on Benter's outlook for the 2025-26 season after watching one practice, but I do believe he'll find himself in some role this year, even if it's just providing six to eight minutes per game.
Benter is battling a lot of guys for playing time. In addition to Loyer, Cox, Harris, and Murphy, he'll also be challenged by freshmen Omer Mayer and Antione West Jr. But Benter could be a player inserted into the lineup if Purdue wants to play a four-guard, small-ball lineup.
It's also possible that Benter comes in off the bench as a spark plug if the Boilermakers need a level of energy off the bench. He's the type of player who can make a quick impact on the floor, even if he's not scoring points. Every championship-caliber team needs a player or two like that on the roster.
Projecting Benter's role on this year's team is tough because of the talent on the roster. He may not see a lot of time on the floor, but he can provide Purdue with some quality minutes off the bench when his number is called.
Jack Benter highlights
