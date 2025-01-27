Purdue Returns to Top-10 in AP Poll After Winning 8 of Last 9 Games
Purdue may have gone 1-1 last week, but the Boilermakers' dominant performance against Michigan on Friday was enough to propel them back into the top-10 of the Associated Press poll.
This week, Purdue moved up one spot to No. 10 in the AP poll. The Boilermakers were defeated by Ohio State 73-70 at Mackey Arena last Tuesday but bounced back in a big way. Friday, Matt Painter's team posted an impressive 91-64 victory over the Wolverines to take over the No. 2 spot in the Big Ten standings.
The Boilers are now 16-5 overall and 8-2 in the league.
Purdue has also won eight of its last nine games, with the loss to Ohio State being the lone blemish. This week, the Boilermakers have just one game on the schedule, hosting in-state rival Indiana on Friday.
Here's a look at the latest top-25 from the Associated Press.
Associated Press college basketball poll (Jan. 27)
- Auburn Tigers (18-1)
- Duke Blue Devils (17-2)
- Iowa State Cyclones (17-2)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (17-3)
- Florida Gators (18-2)
- Houston Cougars (16-3)
- Michigan State Spartans (17-2)
- Tennessee Volunteers (17-3)
- Marquette Golden Eagles (17-3)
- Purdue Boilermakers (16-5)
- Kansas Jayhawks (14-5)
- Kentucky Wildcats (14-5)
- Texas A&M Aggies (15-5)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-4)
- St. John's Red Storm (17-3)
- Oregon Ducks (16-4)
- Wisconsin Badgers (16-4)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (14-6)
- Memphis Tigers (16-4)
- Missouri Tigers (16-4)
- Louisville Cardinals (15-5)
- Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-4)
- Ole Miss Rebels (15-5)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (16-4)
- UConn Huskies (14-6)
Others receiving votes: Michigan (129), Maryland (116), Utah State (99), Clemson (92), Arizona (47), Saint Mary's (45), Gonzaga (34), Texas (22), Creighton (12), Baylor (8), New Mexico (4), VCU (4), West Virginia (3), Oklahoma (2), Bradley (1), UCLA (1).
