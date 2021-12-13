Purdue Senior Forward Trevion Williams Named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week

Purdue senior forward Trevion Williams earned his second Big Ten Player of the Week honor of the year. He is averaging 14.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, three assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. Williams is also logging 20.9 minutes per contest.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the second time this season, Purdue senior forward Trevion Williams was recognized as the Big Ten Player of the Week. He shared the honor with Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell.

Williams, who was named the Co-Player of the Week on Nov. 22 after Purdue basketball's title run in the Hall of Fame Tipoff Classic, has won the Big Ten Player of the Week award four times in his career. That number is tied for fifth-most in school history.

Against Rutgers and North Carolina State, Williams averaged 21.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, five rebounds, two blocks and 1.5 steals per game. He made 19 of his 31 shots from the field and was 5-of-8 from the free-throw line while registering 28 minutes per contest.

In a 70-68 loss to Rutgers on Thursday, Dec. 9, Williams recorded 21 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes on the floor. He led the Boilermakers in a bounce-back victory over NC State in overtime by tallying a season-high 22 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high nine assists.

In the 82-72 win, Williams also had four blocks and two steals. He is the only player in the country to reach those marks in a single game since at the least the 2009-10 season.

On the year, the 6-foot-10 senior is averaging 14.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, three assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. Williams is also logging 20.9 minutes per contest. Since the 1992-93 season, no player has ever averaged at least 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists in under 29 minutes per game.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

PURDUE FALLS TO THIRD IN AP TOP 25 POLL: Purdue basketball fell to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after being defeated on a buzzer-beater 3-pointer against Rutgers. The team nearly followed with a loss against North Carolina State but rallied for a victory in overtime. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball fell to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after being defeated on a buzzer-beater 3-pointer against Rutgers. The team nearly followed with a loss against North Carolina State but rallied for a victory in overtime. PURDUE RALLIES PAST NC STATE IN OVERTIME: Senior forward Trevion Williams scored 22 points and registered 12 rebounds and a career-high nine assists as Purdue came back from down 13 points in the second half against North Carolina State. The Boilermakers found their first lead of the contest in overtime and avoided losing two straight games. CLICK HERE

Senior forward Trevion Williams scored 22 points and registered 12 rebounds and a career-high nine assists as Purdue came back from down 13 points in the second half against North Carolina State. The Boilermakers found their first lead of the contest in overtime and avoided losing two straight games. PURDUE, NC STATE LIVE BLOG: No. 1 Purdue continued its road trip with a matchup against North Carolina State in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. The Boilermakers were looking for a win after dropping its first game of the year. CLICK HERE

No. 1 Purdue continued its road trip with a matchup against North Carolina State in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. The Boilermakers were looking for a win after dropping its first game of the year. TOM BREW COLUMN: Sure it was great to be ranked No. 1, but losing right away, however sad, really isn't a huge deal. So don't make too much of it, because it's the Big Ten and road losses are going to happen. CLICK HERE

Sure it was great to be ranked No. 1, but losing right away, however sad, really isn't a huge deal. So don't make too much of it, because it's the Big Ten and road losses are going to happen. PURDUE FALLS TO RUTGERS ON THE ROAD: Ron Harper Jr. hit a buzzer beater 3-pointer to give Rutgers a 70-68 win over Purdue, the Boilermakers’ first loss of the season. Senior forward Trevion Williams led the team with 21 points and 11 rebounds. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!