When 2024-25 All-Big Ten Basketball Teams, Individual Award Winners Will Be Announced

This week, the Big Ten will announce the all-conference players for the 2024-25 basketball season, as well as the individual award winners.

Dustin Schutte

Michigan State Spartans celebrate with the Big Ten trophy
Michigan State Spartans celebrate with the Big Ten trophy / Dale Young-Imagn Images
The All-Big Ten teams and individual award winners for the 2024-25 college basketball season will be unveiled on Tuesday, March 11 on Big Ten Network. The announcement was made on Monday morning.

All-conference selections and winners of individual awards will be named during a special edition of B1G Today, hosted by Rick Pizzo. Joining him in the studo will be college basketball analysts Jordan Taylor and Mike DeCourcy.

The special show will air from noon until 1 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network. Here's what will be unveiled on Tuesday afternoon:

  • All-Big Ten Teams
  • Big Ten All-Defensive Team
  • Big Ten All-Freshman Team
  • Big Ten Player of the Year
  • Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year
  • Big Ten Freshman of the Year
  • Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year
  • Big Ten Coach of the Year
  • Big Ten Assistant Coach of the Year

Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

