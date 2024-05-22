Where Purdue's Zach Edey Stands in ESPN's Latest Mock Draft Following NBA Combine
After a strong showing at the 2024 NBA Scouting Combine, ESPN draft analysts Jeremy Woo and Jonathan Givony believe Purdue's Zach Edey could be a lottery pick. The network projected the 7-foot-4 center going No. 14 overall to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Edey was dominant in his last two seasons with the Boilermakers, leaving the program as the all-time leading scorer and rebounder. He also led Purdue to back-to-back Big Ten regular season titles and a Final Four appearance this past year. Edey was a two-time National Player of the Year winner, becoming the first men's player to claim the honor in consecutive seasons in over 40 years.
Because of his dominance in college and his impressive stat line — he averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.0 assists per game last year — Edey has been penciled in as a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. But he may have improved his stock during his time at the combine in Chicago.
Edey showed off an impressive ability to knock down pull-up jumpers and 3-point shots during his workouts. He also wanted to prove to NBA scouts the he's capable of initiating offense and can be used effectively in the pick-and-roll game.
Following last week's workouts in Chicago, Edey is now projected by ESPN to be selected No. 14 by Portland. The Trail Blazers are coming off a 21-61 season.
"Edey's incredible productivity and size profile makes him a unique option for teams looking to develop a big in this part of the draft," Woo wrote for ESPN. "While it's probable he winds up as more of a situational role player in an NBA context due to his defensive limitations, it's also hard to totally rule out the type of impact he could still have as a play-finisher and screener.
"With two lottery picks and a collection of young perimeter players on the roster, Portland could stand to experiment here and shore up its depth behind DeAndre Ayton, considering Robert Williams III's struggles to stay healthy."
Edey finished his combine workout hitting 60% (18-of-30) of his shots off the dribble. For his group, that ranked second, behind only UConn's Donovan Clingan, who shot 63.3% (19-of-30). He also connected on 14-of-25 shots from 3-point range.
Heading into the combine, Edey told reporters he just wanted to prove he's more than just a big man who occupies space in the paint.
"When you see someone who is 7-foot-4, 300 pounds, you assume some things. You assume he can't move his feet, you assume he can't shoot, he can't be mobile, you assume he's injury-prone. A lot of things come with being 7-foot-4, 300 pounds. But I think I can do a lot of things people don't think I can," Edey said.
"Move my feet, shoot the ball. You see people who are 7-foot-4 don't usually make their free throws. I can do that. I can do things people don't expect. I just gotta keep showing I can do it."
