Will Purdue's Streak as a Top-4 Seed Continue? What the Latest Bracket Projection Says

Purdue has one of the most impressive streaks currently in college basketball. In each of its last nine NCAA Tournament appearances, the Boilermakers have earned a top-four seed in the field. It is the longest-active streak in the sport and the fourth-longest streak in NCAA history.

Will that streak continue into this season? The latest preseason bracket projection from ESPN's Joe Lunardi indicates that the Boilers will make it a 10th straight year in which they earn a top-four seed in March Madness.

In the new prediction released this week, Lunardi lists Purdue as a No. 4 seed in the East Region. He has the Boilermakers making the journey to Spokane, Wash., for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. He has Matt Painter's team playing against No. 13 seed Yale in the opening round. A victory would set up a second-round matchup between the winner of No. 5 Iowa State and No. 12 St. Mary's.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) watches his three-point basket go in. | David Banks-Imagn Images

If the Boilermakers were to reach the Sweet 16, they'd head to New York City and would play in Madison Square Garden. The top four seeds in the East Region, per Lunardi, are No. 1 Florida, No. 2 Louisville, No. 3 UConn and No. 4 Purdue.

Lunardi's projection is more favorable than some projections from other outlets. Multiple networks do not have Purdue pegged as a preseason top-25 team for the upcoming year. There seem to be mixed feelings on the Boilers this summer.

Yes, it's still entirely too early to put too much stock into these preseason predictions for the 2026-27 college basketball season. But there is some confidence that Purdue's streak as a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament will continue into another year.

Lunardi's projection

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter addresses the media. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Here's a look at how Lunardi's East Region (Madison Square Garden in New York City), shakes out in the latest projection:

Charlotte

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 16 Howard/No. 16 Tennessee State

No. 8 Miami (OH) vs. No. 9 Texas A&M

Spokane

No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 St. Mary's

No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Yale

Louisville

No. 6 Vanderbilt vs. No. 11 VCU/No. 11 Oregon

No. 3 UConn vs. No. 14 Akron

Minneapolis

No. 7 Nebraska vs. No. 10 St. Louis

No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 15 Illinois State

What is the longest streak as a top-four seed?

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) defends during the first half. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Purdue's nine-year run with a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament is quite impressive, but it has a long way to go before it threatens the college basketball record.

Only three teams in the history of college basketball have earned a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament for nine consecutive years or longer. Kansas had a 19-year run, Duke's streak lasted 12 years and North Carolina was a top-four seed in 11 consecutive seasons.

Kansas — 2001-2019 (19 seasons)

Duke — 2008-2019 (12 seasons)

North Carolina — 1989-1999 (11 seasons)

In order to tie Kansas' mark, Purdue would have to be a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament for another 10 consecutive seasons. That's going to be a tough goal to reach.

With a loaded non-conference schedule and a tough Big Ten slate, Purdue will have every opportunity to put itself in position to earn a high seed again this year.

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