Big Ten Daily: Nebraska Reveals Contract Details for New Athletic Director Trev Alberts

New Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts' contract details were released, a former Wisconsin basketball player was diagnosed with cancer and Michigan State will require face masks in all indoor areas of Spartan Stadium this season. Here's the latest from around the Big Ten.

The University of Nebraska released the contract details for New athletic director Trev Alberts on Friday. Alberts' annual base salary of $800,000 was announced back in July when he was hired.

There are several opportunities for Alberts to receive bonuses, stemming from the success of the Cornhuskers' football program. He will receive a $100,000 bonus if Nebraska wins a Big Ten title and $150,000 for winning in the College Football Playoff.

Alberts may also earn a $500,000 bonus if he remains the athletic director through July 18, 2026.

He may also earn up to $110,000 in bonuses for Nebraska's Academic Progress rate and $220,000 for the school finishing in the top 15 of the Director's Cup standings, which calculates every school's result in every sport.

The Cornhuskers have not finished in the top 30 of the Director’s Cup since the 2015-16 academic year. They finished 35th during the 2020-21 academic year.

Alberts is already facing a difficult situation as the new athletic director, as the NCAA announced it is investigating coach Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program for potential violations.

Former Wisconsin Basketball Player Diagnosed with Cancer

Former Wisconsin basketball player Walt McGrory announced Friday he was diagnosed with cancer.

McGrory released a statement that stated he has osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. The announcement was released on Twitter via South Dakota basketball coach Todd Lee.

“This past year had been more difficult than I ever could have imagined. Three additional hip surgeries tested my resilience more than ever before," McGrory wrote. "But my goal to play this season at the University of South Dakota and have a successful final year of college hoops pushed me through each setback.

"Unfortunately, I have a new battle to fight and will no longer be able to compete this season. I was recently diagnosed with osteosarcoma. A form of bone cancer. I will learn more about my prognosis and course of treatment in the coming days. It will be a long road. But I know I’m not in this alone. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to lend support and offer strength.”

McGrory spent four seasons at Wisconsin as a walk-on. He played in one game during the 2020-21 season before transferring to South Dakota in the offseason.

He's appeared in 37 games during his college career with the badgers, tallying 26 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals.

Michigan State Football Announces Mask Indoor Mandate

The Michigan State football program announced Friday that masks will be required at games in Spartan Stadium this upcoming season.

Spectators will be required to wear masks in all indoor areas of the football stadium unless they are actively eating or drinking. The face-covering requirement pertains to the stadium concourse, bathrooms, elevators, indoor suite and club areas and press box.

Fans are encouraged, but not required, to wear masks in the lower bowl and upper deck outdoor seating sections of the stadium.

This decision stems from Michigan State's university-wide mandate requiring face masks in all campus buildings, which was set into motion on Aug. 1. The policies are set to be in effect for the team's "Meet the Spartans" open practice and volleyball matches inside Jenison Field House.

The Spartans are still expecting to house crowds at full capacity for all athletic events during the fall. The last time Michigan State had a sizeable crowd at Spartan Stadium for a game was on Nov. 19, 2019, against Maryland.

