Big Ten's Best Bets in Week 4
There are a lot of interesting matchups on the docket in Week 4 in the Big Ten. We have a pair of top-25 matchups and four total conference games this weekend.
No. 24 Illinois plays No. 22 Nebraska on Friday to begin a fun-filled weekend in the conference. On Saturday, No. 11 USC travels to Ann Arbor to play No. 18 Michigan, Northwestern heads to the West Coast to battle Washington and Floyd of Rosedale is on the line in Minneapolis, with Iowa and Minnesota clashing.
With so many interesting games, there are some even more intriguing spreads and over/under totals. Here are the best bets heading into Week 4 in the Big Ten (point spreads and over/under totals via FanDuel.com).
USC covering the 5.5-point spread vs. Michigan
Playing in Ann Arbor won't be an easy task for USC, but Michigan has played its first three games in front of a home crowd and still hasn't looked impressive. Plus, coach Sherrone Moore is making a change at quarterback, starting Alex Orji over Davis Warren. But quarterback is hardly the biggest concern for the Wolverines.
Michigan's offensive line has looked awful in the first three games, especially when it was pummeled by Texas in Week 2.
USC, on the other hand, has already picked up a neutral-site win over LSU and shutout Utah State in its Week 2 game. Yes, it's early, but Lincoln Riley's hiring of D'Anton Lynn as defensive coordinator might be the biggest move of the college football offseason.
It wouldn't be surprising if USC won this game in runaway fashion.
Minnesota-Iowa going under 35.5 total points
Get ready for some old-school football on Saturday night. Floyd of Rosedale hangs in the balance, and if the past few years tells us anything, the Minnesota-Iowa game is going to be a defensive battle.
A grand total of 45 points have been scored in the last two meetings — combined! Iowa won the 2022 matchup 13-10 and Minnesota registered a 12-10 victory last year.
Minnesota has shut out each of its last two opponents and surrendered just 19 points in the Week 1 loss to North Carolina. Iowa allowed 20 points to Iowa State and 21 to Troy, but Phil Parker still runs a really solid defense.
Plus, neither offense has been overly impressive through the first three games.
Ohio State-Marshall going over 52.5 total points
Ohio State has scored 52 points or more in each of its first two games against Akron and Western Michigan. There's a good chance the Buckeyes hit the over by themselves on Saturday.
Marshall is a step up in competition, but the Thundering Herd are still no match for the number of playmakers Ryan Day and his staff have in Columbus.
The Buckeyes are averaging 54 points and 543.5 yards per game. That offense probably isn't going to slow down much — if at all — on Saturday.
