Cleveland Browns WR, Former Purdue Star David Bell Sidelined with Injury
Third-year Cleveland Browns receiver David Bell will be sidelined "a week or two" after suffering a quad injury in the team's NFL preseason opener on Saturday. Coach Kevin Stefanski revealed the news recently.
Bell caught one pass for five yards in Cleveland's 23-10 preseason loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Bell enters his third NFL season in 2024. In his first two years with the Browns, the former Purdue star has caught 38 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns. All three of his touchdown receptions came during the 2023 campaign.
Cleveland's next preseason game is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Browns will also play the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 24 to close out NFL preseason action.
Prior to his arrival in the NFL, Bell was one of the top receivers in college football. The Indianapolis native was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2019 and the Big Ten Receiver of the Year in 2021. He was also a consensus All-American in 2021.
Bell eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark twice in his three seasons with the Boilermakers. He finished his freshman year (2019) with 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns on 86 receptions. Two year's later, he hauled in 93 catches for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns.
In three seasons in West Lafayette, Bell totaled 2,946 yards and 21 touchdowns on 232 catches. He was then selected by the Browns in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, going No. 99 overall.
Related stories on Purdue football
DURHAM INJURED IN BUCS PRACTICE: Former Purdue tight end Payne Durham reported suffered a knee injury during practice on Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles announced. CLICK HERE
TRACY INJURED IN GIANTS CAMP: Former Purdue running back and New York Giants rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. exited practice on a cart on Tuesday after suffering an apparent leg injury. CLICK HERE
MOORE OUT FOR SEASON: Atlanta Falcons receiver and former Purdue star Rondale Moore will miss the entire 2024 season due to a leg injury he suffered in practice. CLICK HERE
JONES CARTED OFF AT BENGALS PRACTICE: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones suffered an injury at practice on Thursday and was carted off the field. He was a former standout at Purdue. CLICK HERE