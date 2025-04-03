ESPN picks Purdue prospect to fill Seahawks' OL need after first round
The Seattle Seahawks' biggest remaining need is exceedingly obvious to anyone who's even been vaguely following along over the past few months: the offensive line.
To keep things brief, the Seahawks' offensive line was one of the worst in football last year, with pretty much everyone outside of left tackle Charles Cross having brutal seasons. They also had players rotating in and out on a regular basis, particularly on the right side, sso they never really had much of a chance to build chemistry.
If anything, their issues up front only became more apparent this offseason, as they've lost a few linemen and have added virtually nothing to the unit.
With the Seahawks striking out in free agency, the NFL Draft seems like the place to go for their offensive line needs. They'd probably be wise to address those needs early on, but there are options to consider later on.
On that note, ESPN's Jordan Reid named Purdue's Marcus Mbow as a player the Seahawks should have interest in outside of the first round.
"He could excel in a zone scheme, which is what new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak likes to run," Reid wrote. "His easy movement skills and physicality at the point of attack would project well as an early starter in Seattle."
Hailing from Milwaukee, Mbow is a relatively small lineman, coming in at 6-4 and 303 pounds at the combine. However, he is pretty athletic for a lineman, has good instincts, and plays to the whistle every single down.
Mbow played tackle for the past two years, but most scouts seem to believe he'll move back to guard in the NFL. The Seahawks need more help at guard than tackle, so maybe he will be a fit for them in the second or third round.
