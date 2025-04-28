Purdue Earns Transfer Pledge From Former Utah Wide Receiver
David Washington is trading in Salt Lake City for West Lafayette. On Monday, Purdue landed a commitment from the former Utah wide receiver, another important transfer portal addition for coach Barry Odom and the Boilermakers.
Washington comes to Purdue after spending the 2024 season at Utah. In his lone season, he appeared in four games with the Utes. He did not record any receiving statistics, but he did recover a blocked punt for a touchdown in Utah's 31-28 loss to Iowa State.
Because he played in only four games, Washington was able to retain his redshirt status for the 2024 campaign. He will have all four years of eligibility remaining.
Washington is a Las Vegas native and was recruited by Odom while at UNLV. The three-star receiver held nearly two dozen offers and committed to Utah over Odom and the Rebels. He also held Power Four offers from Cal, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon and Texas A&M.
Purdue has now landed transfer commitments from four wide receivers during the spring offseason. Washington joins Corey Smith (Tulsa), Michael Jackson III (USC/Georgia) and Nitro Tuggle (Georgia) to commit to the Boilermakers this spring.
Related stories on Purdue football
DIXON-VEAL HITS TRANSFER PORTAL: Another Purdue football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Wide receiver Jayden Dixon-Veal is leaving West Lafayette after two seasons. CLICK HERE
JEFFERSON REUNITES WITH BROHM: Former Purdue defensive back Joseph Jefferson II is reuniting with coach Jeff Brohm, announcing his commitment to Louisville over the weekend. CLICK HERE
MBOW TALKS REJOINING TRACY: Marcus Mbow blocked for running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. for two years at Purdue. Now, the two will reunite as teammates as members of the NFL's New York Giants. CLICK HERE
BOILERS HEADED TO NFL AS UDFAS: A handful of former Purdue football players are headed to the NFL as undrafted free agents, including Gus Hartwig, Corey Stewart and Jireh Ojata. CLICK HERE