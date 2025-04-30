Purdue Football Adds Two Defensive Backs Via Transfer Portal
Purdue's portal haul continued on Tuesday, adding two defensive backs to the roster for the 2025 season. An'Darius Coffey and Traveon Wright both committed to the Boilermakers this week.
Coffey comes to West Lafayette after spending five seasons at Memphis. He began his college career in 2020 but missed the 2021 campaign due to injury. The defensive back has played in 46 career games.
Over the last two seasons, Coffey has accounted for 48 tackles, including 3.5 for loss. He also has three passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery to his name. Coffey will have one year of eligibility to use at Purdue.
Wright will be a redshirt sophomore upon his arrival in West Lafayette. He started his career at Memphis before entering the transfer portal and playing at Mississippi State in 2024.
Wright appeared in just one game during his lone season with the Bulldogs and entered his name into the transfer portal. He has three seasons of eligibility left.
Coach Barry Odom and the Purdue staff have been very active in the transfer portal since the conclusion of spring practice. The Boilermakers have now added 20 transfers to the roster this spring, filling some key needs on the roster ahead of the 2025 campaign.
