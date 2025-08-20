Former Purdue TE Max Klare Gets Major Shoutout From New Ohio State Teammate
Former Purdue and new Ohio State tight end Max Klare seems to be fitting in well with his teammates in Columbus. The ex-Boilermaker received a major compliment from fellow Buckeye tight end Bennett Christian during media availability on Wednesday.
After the conclusion of the 2024 season, Klare entered his name in the transfer portal to explore his options outside of West Lafayette. Before the end of December, the nation's top transfer tight end had committed to Ohio State.
Klare has made quite an impression in his eight months in Columbus, drawing a major compliment from Christian.
“Max is probably the best route runner I've ever seen for a tight end," Christian said, per Dan Hope of 11 Warriors.
Even though the Boilermakers struggled during the 2024 season, Klare had an outstanding season as a redshirt sophomore. He caught 51 passes for 685 yards and four touchdowns for Purdue. The previous season, he tallied 22 receptions for 196 yards.
Klare was a member of a Purdue squad that went through a 1-11 season in 2024 and eventually made a coaching change. When he picked Ohio State, he told ESPN that coach Ryan Day was a big reason behind his decision.
"Really, when it came down to making the decision, Coach Day's ability to develop players and send them off to the NFL, the developmental process for me was huge," Klare said.
Klare will get the opportunity to play against his former team and his younger brother, Luke Klare, on Saturday, Nov. 8, when Ohio State travels to West Lafayette to play Purdue.
