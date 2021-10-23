How to Watch Purdue's Game With Wisconsin on Saturday; Gametimes, TV, Point Spread

Purdue football is back at home Saturday and will face off with Wisconsin at Ross-Ade Stadium. Here's how to watch, with gametimes, TV information, the latest on the point spread and more.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 25 Purdue football is fresh off a victory over Iowa and now returns to Ross-Ade Stadium to play Wisconsin on Saturday. The Badgers are 3-3 on the season, but the Boilermakers haven't defeated them since 2003.

So far, the 4-2 Boilermakers have lost to Notre Dame and Minnesota. They will be without starting running back Zander Horvath once again. As of Saturday morning, the Badgers are a 3.5-point favorite, according to SIsportsbook.com website.

Here's how to watch Purdue's game with Wisconsin, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread and key info on the coaches and the game.

How to watch Wisconsin Badgers at No. 25 Purdue Boilermakers

Who: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wisconsin Badgers When: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stream: Watch FuboTV

Watch FuboTV Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis) Point spread: Wisconsin is a 3.5-point favorite over Purdue, according to the SIsportsbook.com website on Saturday morning.

Wisconsin is a 3.5-point favorite over Purdue, on Saturday morning. This year's records: Purdue is 4-2 overall, 2-1 in the Big Ten; Wisconsin 3-3, 1-2 in the Big Ten

Purdue is 4-2 overall, 2-1 in the Big Ten; Wisconsin 3-3, 1-2 in the Big Ten Last season's records: Purdue 2-4; Wisconsin 4-3

Purdue 2-4; Wisconsin 4-3 Series history: Wisconsin leads the all-time series 50-29-8. Purdue last victory came on Oct. 18, 2003.

Wisconsin leads the all-time series 50-29-8. Purdue last victory came on Oct. 18, 2003. Last meeting: The teams last met on Oct. 23, 2019, with Wisconsin coming away with a 45-24 victory in Madison.

The teams last met on Oct. 23, 2019, with Wisconsin coming away with a 45-24 victory in Madison. Coaches: Jeff Brohm is in his fifth season as the head coach at Purdue. He has a 23-27 overall record. He previously spent three seasons as the head coach of Western Kentucky. Wisconsin's Paul Chryst is in his seventh season in Madison. He has a 58-22 record there. He served as the head coach of Pittsburgh between 2012 and 2014.

Jeff Brohm is in his fifth season as the head coach at Purdue. He has a 23-27 overall record. He previously spent three seasons as the head coach of Western Kentucky. Wisconsin's Paul Chryst is in his seventh season in Madison. He has a 58-22 record there. He served as the head coach of Pittsburgh between 2012 and 2014. Rankings: Purdue is ranked at No. 25 in the AP Top 25 Poll for the first time in 14 years.

Purdue is ranked at No. 25 in the AP Top 25 Poll for the first time in 14 years. Weather: According to weather.com, it's going to be a chilly day in West Lafayette, with partly-cloudy skies and a temperature of around 57 degrees at kickoff.

