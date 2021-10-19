Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm Thankful for Fans who Came to Celebrate Victory Over No. 2 Iowa

A crowd of cheering fans met coach Jeff Brohm and Purdue football at the airport following the team's 24-7 victory over No. 2 Iowa on Saturday. Here's what Brohm had to say about the moment.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After trouncing the Iowa Hawkeyes last week in a 24-7 victory on the road, Purdue football celebrated its victory in the locker room in Iowa City before heading back to Indiana.

As coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers stepped off the plane, they were met with a mob of fans who waited for their arrival to congratulate them on defeating the No. 2 team in the country.

It was around 11 p.m. ET when the team landed, but those fans were committed to relishing the victory long after the game's final whistle.

"Well, that was a great moment," Brohm said Monday. "All of our home games we've had great turnouts, great support. Our players feel it and our coaches feel it. When you come back after a big win and you feel like you accomplished something, to have that many people turn out at the airport at 11 p.m. and be there to support the team, had great energy and was fired up, yeah, it was a great sight. Thankful for the fans and their support."

After the win, the Boilermakers earned national recognition in the AP Top 25 Poll, coming into the week ranked as the No. 25 team in the country. The program broke a 14-year drought, the longest among Power Five schools.

"Our guys understand if you can achieve some things, it makes a whole lot of people happy, and you want to represent the school and your football team and all the alumni as best you can," Brohm said. "You do that by working hard, putting your head down, grinding away, not allowing the hand to be patted on your back by yourself and your family and your buddies too much after a win and being able to grind just as hard as you did the week before, understanding that it's going to take that much work if not more to dig deep and understand if you really want to win, you've got to really hate losing, and you don't want that feeling again. So what are you going to do to get that done?"

Purdue will return to Ross-Ade Stadium this Saturday to play in front of a home crowd against Wisconsin. The team is looking to break another long drought, as the Boilermakers have yet to beat the Badgers since 2003.

"Hopefully we can back it up with another good performance, but that's the challenge, and really that's college football," Brohm said. "Every week is competitive. Every week you face a really good opponent, and you've got to be ready to go.

The maturity level needs to set in. We have to have that same deep hunger and that fuel in our belly to want to put in a lot of hard work just to give ourselves a chance, and then of course come game day, you've got to believe you can do it, and then you've still got to go out and find a way to do it. All those things have to happen. We've got to get back to reality and understand all the work it's going to take in order to pull out a victory."

