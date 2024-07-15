Legendary Purdue QB Joining Boilermaker Football Radio Broadcasts in 2024
A familiar name will be joining the broadcast booth for Purdue football during the 2024 season. Monday, the school announced that Boilermaker great and former NFL quarterback Mark Herrmann will be an analyst this year.
Herrmann, who played at Purdue from 1977-80, replaces previous color analyst Pete Quinn, who had been calling games for 32 years. Herrmann will join play-by-play man Tim Newton in the Boilermaker broadcast booth for the 2024 season.
"Mark and I were in school at the same time, and I worked on his Heisman Trophy campaign when I was a student in the sports information office," said Newton, via PurdueSports.com. "It's really fun to have a chance to work with him to bring the excitement of Boilermaker Football to our listeners. He has big shoes to fill, but I know he'll be up to the task."
Over the last few seasons, Herrmann has filled in on the Boilermaker Sports Network as a sideline reporter and an analyst at times. He's also the director of leadership and alumni engagement for the John Purdue Club.
"I am extremely excited to join the Boilermaker Sports Network this fall," said Herrmann. "It is an opportunity to be a part of a great team that is passionate about bringing the best coverage and insight into the Purdue football broadcast every week. I am hoping to add my personal touch as a former player, announcer and fan. It promises to be a fun-filled, challenging schedule and I can't wait for the opening game on August 31."
Purdue opens the season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Ross-Ade Stadium against Indiana State.
Herrmann was the first quarterback in college football history to throw for more than 9,000 yards, amassing 9.946 yards and a then-school record 71 touchdown passes. He was voted as the Big Ten's Most Outstanding Player in 1980 and was named an All-American.
Herrmann led the Boilermakers to three straight bowl games and was named MVP of each: Peach Bowl (1978), Bluebonnet Bowl (1979), and Liberty Bowl (1980). The former Purdue quarterback was inducted into the Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame in 1997 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010.
Following his time at Purdue, Herrmann was a fourth-round selection in the 1981 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He also had stops with the Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts, San Diego Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.
Herrmann grew up in Carmel, Ind. and played football and basketball at Carmel High School.
