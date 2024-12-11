Barry Odom Pens Farewell Message to UNLV
It's not always easy to leave one job for another. Barry Odom saw the Purdue job as a major opportunity for he and his family, but there was also some sadness in leaving UNLV behind after two seasons.
Odom found instant success in Las Vegas, leading the Rebels to back-to-back Mountain West Championship Game appearances in 2023 and 2024. This past season, he guided UNLV to a 10-win season.
This week, after officially being introduced as Purdue's next football coach, Odom released a heartfelt message to UNLV and its fans.
"Thank you UNLV," Odom's message started.
"It has been such an honor to be the Head Football Coach at UNLV and live in this city for the past 2 years. My family and I are overwhelmed with gratitude ... thank you! I am so thankful for my players, assistant coaches, staff and Athletics Director Erick Harper, I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to be part of your TEAM.
"I also want to thank all the wonderful fans, donors and great friends we have made in Las Vegas. You guys have been amazing, thank you!! Continued Success ... Go Rebels!!"
In his two seasons at UNLV, the Rebels posted a 19-8 record. The team was ranked in the top-25 of the College Football Playoff rankings this season.
Clearly, Odom had a strong appreciation for UNLV, the staff and the fans. But now, he turns his attention to Purdue and trying to rebuild a program that was one of the worst in college football in 2024.
The Boilermakers finished the season with a 1-11 record and were winless in Big Ten play. Odom agreed to a six-year, $39 million deal to become the next coach at Purdue.
