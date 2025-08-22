Purdue Names Team Captains for 2025 Football Season
Purdue has named its team captains for the 2025 college football season. The announcement came on Friday, a week before the Boilermakers hit the field at Ross-Ade Stadium for their season opener against Ball State on Saturday, Aug. 30.
There will be eight team captains for the Boilers this year, as voted by the team. The players who have been named captains for the upcoming season are:
- QB Ryan Browne
- RB Devin Mockobee
- DB An'Darius Coffey
- DB Tony Grimes
- LB Mani Powell
- WR Michael Jackson III
- DE CJ Madden
- OL Jalen St. John
Purdue is entering its first season under coach Barry Odom, hoping to get off to a strong start with home games against Ball State and Southern Illinois on the schedule to start the year. Things get much tougher in a hurry, as the Boilermakers then host USC on Saturday, Sept. 13 at Ross-Ade Stadium before a trip to South Bend to play Notre Dame on Sept. 20.
It will be interesting to see how much this Purdue team has improved from last year and if Odom and his staff can get the Boilermakers back to bowl eligibility in Year 1.
