Purdue's Gus Hartwig Named to Prestigious Preseason Watch List
Purdue center Gus Hartwig has found his name on a prestigious preseason watch list. The Boilermaker is on the Rimington Trophy Watch List. The award is presented annually to the top center in college football.
Hartwig decided to utilize his COVID-19 waiver season, returning to West Lafayette for a fifth year. He's a four-time All-Big Ten honorable mention and has made 36 career starts for the Boilermakers. Hartwig has also appeared in 39 total games,
Last season, Hartwig missed the first three games of the year with an injury. He started in the remaining nine contests. The Boilers ended the season with a 4-8 record.
Hartwig also proved to be a major contributor on the offensive line for Purdue during the 2021 and 2022 campaigns. He started in all 13 games in 2021, as the Boilermakers finished the year with a 9-4 record, which included wins over No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan State.
In 2022, Hartwig started in 11 games before suffering an injury. He was part of a squad that finished with an 8-6 record, winning the Big Ten West title for the first time in program history.
Hartwig is the most recent Boilermaker to land on a preseason watch list ahead of the 2024 campaign. Running back Devin Mockobee was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List and defensive back Dillon Thieneman was included on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Jim Thorpe Award watch lists.
Additionally, tight end Max Klare and wide receiver Jahmal Edrine were named to the college football Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List.
Purdue begins the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Ross-Ade Stadium against Indiana State. Kickoff is set for noon ET and will air on Big Ten Network.
