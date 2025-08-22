Purdue's Schedule From 2026-28 Among Most Grueling in College Football
The SEC shook up the college football world on Thursday, finally deciding to move to a nine-game conference schedule. The move will come a decade after the Big Ten made the switch to play a nine-game conference slate, evening the playing field when it comes to the College Football Playoff metrics.
In addition to playing nine league games, the SEC is also requiring its member schools to schedule at least one Power Four opponent in nonconference action — meaning every team would play at least 10 Power Four opponents in a season. It's a rule the Big Ten has not adopted ... yet.
With the new change, ESPN's Chris Low did a little research and discovered that four teams across the Big Ten and SEC are scheduled to play 11 Power Four opponents every year between 2026 and 2028. Purdue is one of those teams.
The other three teams all come from the SEC: Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina.
From 2026-28, Purdue will play Wake Forest (2026, 2028), Notre Dame, (2026, 2027, 2028) and North Carolina (2027) in the nonconference portion of the schedule. Pair that with playing in the Big Ten, and the Boilers will have one of the most grueling schedules in college football.
Here's a look at the Power Four opponents all four of those teams currently have on the schedule for that three-year stretch:
Alabama
- West Virginia (2026, 2027)
- Florida State (2026)
- Ohio State (2027, 2028)
- Oklahoma State (2028)
Georgia
- Louisville (2026, 2027)
- Georgia Tech (2026, 2027, 2028)
- Florida State (2027, 2028)
Purdue
- Wake Forest (2026, 2028)
- Notre Dame (2026, 2027, 2028)
- North Carolina (2027)
South Carolina
- Miami (2026, 2027)
- Clemson (2026, 2027, 2028)
- North Carolina (2028)
Related stories on Purdue football
BOILERS COMPLETE 2029 NONCONFERENCE SCHEDULE: Purdue has reportedly filled out the nonconference portion of its schedule for the 2029 college football season. It added an FCS opponent to the slate. CLICK HERE
PURDUE NAMES STARTING QB: After a long battle during spring ball and fall camp, Purdue has finally settled on a starting quarterback for the season opener against Ball State on Aug. 30. CLICK HERE
HISTORY VS. BALL STATE: Purdue opens the 2025 season against Ball State on Saturday, Aug. 30. The Boilermakers have had no trouble with the Cardinals in the past. CLICK HERE