Purdue Linebacker Robert McWilliams Enters Transfer Portal Before 2021 Season Opener

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Just days before Purdue football takes the field to play Oregon State to open the 2021 season, fifth-year linebacker Robert McWilliams entered the transfer portal Tuesday.

McWilliams was a former three-star recruit from the class of 2017 out of Coral Gables High School in Miami, Florida. He's played in 13 games during his college career with the Boilermakers.

Last season, McWilliams appeared in five games, including one start. He totaled four tackles on the year, including two solo, and was an academic All-Big Ten selection. McWilliams will look for opportunities to see playing time elsewhere.

Purdue opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 4, against Oregon State at Ross-Ade Stadium. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET. As of Tuesday morning, Purdue is a 7.5-point favorite, according to sports gambling website Fanduel.com. The over/under is 67.5 points.

