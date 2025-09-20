Purdue-Notre Dame Suspended Due to Weather
For a second straight week, Purdue is having to fight through a weather delay. This time, lightning was seen in South Bend with 1:31 remaining in the first half and Notre Dame owning a 28-13 advantage in South Bend.
The field was cleared at Notre Dame Stadium after lightning was spotted in the area. In these situations, gameplay is suspended for 30 minutes after each strike of lightning in the area. It's unknown how long the delay is expected to last in South Bend.
Updates
6:08 p.m. ET — The two teams will return to the field at 6:40 p.m. ET and will have a 10-minute warm-up. The game is expected to resume at 6:50 p.m. ET
5:58 p.m. ET — An official time has not been confirmed, but play is expected to resume between 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
5:56 p.m. ET — The weather delay will serve as halftime for this game. The two teams will finish the remaining 1:31 in the second quarter. Once the quarter concludes, the two teams will go immediately into the third quarter.
5:46 p.m. ET — At this time, there's still no clarity as to how halftime will operate after the weather delay. There's a good chance it's either a limited halftime or there's no halftime. No confirmation right now.
5:20 p.m. ET — Notre Dame Stadium has been cleared out after the game's suspension. At this time, there is still no update as to when play could resume in South Bend.
More on the Purdue-Notre Dame delay
Saturday's game was suspended so close to halftime, the two teams will either have a truncated halftime break or the game will go immediately into the third quarter once the second quarter concludes.
Purdue will have the ball on the Notre Dame 19-yard line, facing a 2nd-and-10 when the game resumes.
Last week, Purdue's Big Ten opener against USC was delayed by more than three hours due to inclement weather. The game was initially scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff, but the game didn't begin until approximately 6:45 p.m. ET because of the weather.
Saturday's game between Purdue and Notre Dame is the 89th meeting between the two rivals. The Irish own a 60-26-2 advantage in the all-time series and have won nine straight matchups. Purdue's last victory over Notre Dame came in 2007 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.
This is the first time the Boilermakers and Fighting Irish have played in South Bend since the 2021 season, a 27-13 victory for Notre Dame.
