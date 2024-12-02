Report: Two More Purdue Football Players Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Two more Purdue football players have reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. On3's Matt Zenitz has reported that wide receiver Arhmad Branch and offensive lineman Mahamane Moussa are both exploring their options outside of West Lafayette.
Branch spent two seasons at Purdue and was a four-star member of the Boilermakers' 2023 recruiting class. He played in six games across two seasons, including five appearances in 2024. He had just one carry, a three-yard run for a touchdown in Purdue's overtime loss to Illinois.
Shortly after the report surfaced, Branch confirmed he had entered the transfer portal.
"First and foremost, I would like to thank God! I want to thank (Purdue University) and all the coaches here for this life-changing opportunity," he wrote. "After long and difficult conversations with my family, we feel it is best for me to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility."
Moussa spent four seasons at Purdue and played in all 12 games for the Boilermakers during the 2024 season. He appeared in 40 career games during his time with the program, working his way into a starting role the last three seasons.
Moussa will have one year of eligibility to use at his next destination.
Both players made their decision following Purdue's 1-11 season in 2024. The school also parted ways with coach Ryan Walters after two seasons.
So far, four Purdue football players have entered the transfer portal. In addition to Branch and Moussa, linebacker Yanni Karlaftis and tight end Tayvion Galloway also announced they'd be leaving West Lafayette.
Offensive lineman Marcus Mbow has already declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
