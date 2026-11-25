After dominant first quarter where Purdue led 32-11, most of the fans in Mackey Arena thought this game would be a runaway for the Boilermakers.

But it was a Thanksgiving Eve feast, as Purdue and Murray State battled back and forth in a thrilling double overtime classic, and the Boilermakers walked away victorious with a 110-106 win to improve to 5-2 on the season.

FEAST WEEK 2 OVERTIME DUB!! pic.twitter.com/atgRhvgaLV — Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) November 25, 2026

Here are a few takeaways from Purdue's historic win.

Historic afternoon offensively

Purdue started this game shooting lights out, scoring 32 points in the first quarter, the second-most points scored in an opening quarter in program history. The three-point shooting was a crucial part of the Boilermakers’ start, as they went six-for-six from beyond the arc.

That first quarter also saw the Boilermakers shoot 75% from the floor, and all seven players who saw action scored.

Purdue scored a whopping 110 points in the double-overtime victory, which ties the third-highest point total scored by a Purdue women's basketball team. They scored 110 against Michigan in 1994. That ranks just behind the 112 scored against Illinois in 1991 and 129 against Kent State in 1990.

Hannah Wickstrom comes up huge in the win

Hannah Wickstrom has made a name for herself in her first season at Purdue. Coming into today, she led the Boilermakers in scoring, averaging 17.8 points per game and today was no different.

Wickstrom nearly put up a triple-double, adding 29 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. She came up with huge plays, especially late in the game. In the second overtime, Wickstrom hit two key free throws and a field goal to put Purdue up 109-106 with 20 seconds remaining.

Those late plays helped Purdue secure an important win against a solid Murray State squad.

Rebounding killed the Boilermakers throughout

Rebounding played a huge part in Murray State's comeback. The Racers outrebounded Purdue 25-12 on the offensive glass and 28-25 defensively. Those 25 offensive rebounds allowed Murray State plenty of second-chance opportunities.

One of the biggest rebounds came near the end of regulation, when Sharnecce Currie-Jelks grabbed an offensive boards and put it back to tie the game with 10 seconds remaining.

It was a tough night on the glass for Purdue, but the Boilers did outrebound the Races 8-7 in the two overtime periods. It was the lone positive on the boards.

Overall team performance

The Boilermakers had six players score in double figures, led by Wickstrom's 29 points. She nearly had a triple-double, adding nine rebounds and eight assists.

Taylor Henderson also had a great afternoon with 18 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Rounding out the scoring for Purdue were Avery Gordon (18 points), Kyndall Hunter (12 points), Jelena Bulajic (12 points), and Averi Aaron ( 12 points)

As a team, Purdue shot 49% from the floor and 52% ( 12 of 23) from three-point range. The Boilermakers knocked down 20-of-25 free throws and dished out 25 assists.

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