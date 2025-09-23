No Thanksgiving Plans? Purdue Has Fans Covered With Awesome Ticket Promotion
If you're a Purdue fan who doesn't have many plans for the week of Thanksgiving, you can spend a lot of time watching your favorite school in action. The athletic department announced a special promotion to watch four sporting events across a four-day window.
From Wednesday, Nov. 26, through Saturday, Nov. 29, Purdue will host four home events for fans to enjoy. The athletic program is promoting the offer as the Black & Gold Weekend Pack. It includes tickets to a women's basketball game, a men's basketball game, the Old Oaken Bucket football game, and the volleyball match between Purdue and Indiana at Mackey Arena.
Here's a look at the events scheduled for those four days:
- Wednesday, Nov. 26 — Purdue vs. Howard (women's basketball)
- Friday, Nov. 28 — Purdue vs. Eastern Illinois (men's basketball)
- Friday, Nov. 28 — Purdue vs. Indiana (football)
- Saturday, Nov. 29 — Purdue vs. Indiana (volleyball)
The Purdue-Indiana football game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff and the volleyball match is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Tipoff times for the men's and women's basketball games have not yet been announced.
The Purdue ticket promotion allows fans to purchase tickets for all four events for $75. With taxes and other fees, the total price comes to $92.50. It is available through PurdueSports.com.
Unique opportunity to see Purdue vs. Indiana twice
Purdue fans will have the unique opportunity to watch a Purdue-Indiana game on back-to-back days with this ticket promotion.
This year's Old Oaken Bucket game between the Boilermakers and Hoosiers is set for Black Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game airing on NBC.
On the following day, Purdue fans can pack Mackey Arena for the final regular-season match of the season for the Boilermakers volleyball squad. That match will also be at night, with first serve set for 7 p.m. ET and Big Ten-Plus covering the event.
