No Thanksgiving Plans? Purdue Has Fans Covered With Awesome Ticket Promotion

Purdue has released an awesome ticket promotion for fans over Thanksgiving weekend. There's an opportunity to take in four sporting events during that week.

If you're a Purdue fan who doesn't have many plans for the week of Thanksgiving, you can spend a lot of time watching your favorite school in action. The athletic department announced a special promotion to watch four sporting events across a four-day window.

From Wednesday, Nov. 26, through Saturday, Nov. 29, Purdue will host four home events for fans to enjoy. The athletic program is promoting the offer as the Black & Gold Weekend Pack. It includes tickets to a women's basketball game, a men's basketball game, the Old Oaken Bucket football game, and the volleyball match between Purdue and Indiana at Mackey Arena.

Here's a look at the events scheduled for those four days:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 26 — Purdue vs. Howard (women's basketball)
  • Friday, Nov. 28 — Purdue vs. Eastern Illinois (men's basketball)
  • Friday, Nov. 28 — Purdue vs. Indiana (football)
  • Saturday, Nov. 29 — Purdue vs. Indiana (volleyball)

The Purdue-Indiana football game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff and the volleyball match is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Tipoff times for the men's and women's basketball games have not yet been announced.

The Purdue ticket promotion allows fans to purchase tickets for all four events for $75. With taxes and other fees, the total price comes to $92.50. It is available through PurdueSports.com.

Unique opportunity to see Purdue vs. Indiana twice

Purdue fans will have the unique opportunity to watch a Purdue-Indiana game on back-to-back days with this ticket promotion.

This year's Old Oaken Bucket game between the Boilermakers and Hoosiers is set for Black Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game airing on NBC.

On the following day, Purdue fans can pack Mackey Arena for the final regular-season match of the season for the Boilermakers volleyball squad. That match will also be at night, with first serve set for 7 p.m. ET and Big Ten-Plus covering the event.

